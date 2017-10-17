Suspected Drunk Diver Causes Deadly Wreck In East Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – An overnight crash near White Rock Lake has left a woman dead, and an accused drunk driver behind bars.

According to Dallas Police, the multi-vehicle wreck happened just before 11:00 pm Monday when a car blasted through a red light at Garland Road and Buckner Blvd.

Police say the driver slammed into the passenger side of another car, sending an explosion of wreckage around the intersection in front of Casa Linda Plaza.

NEW @ 4:30: A woman is dead, a suspect under arrest after an accused drunk driver caused a chair reaction crash near White Rock Lake. pic.twitter.com/wy7qh1dN16 — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) October 17, 2017

A woman was trapped in the mangled wreckage of the car her husband was driving. First responders had to work to remove the woman from the wreckage. She was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Officials say her husband was hurt, too, but his injuries are not life-threatening.

The accused drunk driver did not seem to be hurt at all. He was questioned at the scene and transported to jail.