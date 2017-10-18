Armed Suspect Wanted For Robbing Food Mart In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images of a man they said robbed the LW Food Mart in the 4300 block of South Westmoreland Road.
It happened on Tuesday, October 16 around 2:50 a.m.
Police said suspect threatened an employee at gunpoint and took property from the business.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information on this crime can call Detective C. Jones at (214) 671-4310.
Those who wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).