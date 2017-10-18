CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Armed Suspect Wanted For Robbing Food Mart In Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released surveillance images of a man they said robbed the LW Food Mart in the 4300 block of South Westmoreland Road.

It happened on Tuesday, October 16 around 2:50 a.m.

Police said suspect threatened an employee at gunpoint and took property from the business.

screen shot 2017 10 18 at 3 42 50 pm Armed Suspect Wanted For Robbing Food Mart In Dallas

armed robbery suspect in Dallas (surveillance)

Anyone who recognizes this suspect, or has information on this crime can call Detective C. Jones at (214) 671-4310.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

