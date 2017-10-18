Cop Buys Teen Membership To Gym He Kept Sneaking Into

CBS Local — A Chicago teenager has a brand new gym membership thanks to the police officer who chose not to arrest him for trespassing. The 15-year-old boy had been repeatedly caught sneaking into a fitness center so he could play basketball with his friends.

According to reports, workers at X-Sport Fitness in the Chicago suburb of Skokie called police on the teen in late August after warning him not to sneak into the basketball courts again. “He had had a membership, but his mother could not afford to pay for it anymore and it expired. All he wanted to do was play basketball,” manager Justin Pritchett told the Chicago Tribune.

Skokie police Officer Mario Valenti responded to the gym’s call and the desperate teen was now facing a criminal trespassing charge. The 23-year veteran decided to help the boy out instead by offering to pay for the teen’s new membership.

“Most of us took this job to help people, not to hurt them. The job can be negative. For the most part, the job is dealing with good people having a very bad day,” Officer Valenti said.

Valenti gave the fitness center $150 of his own money that reportedly would buy the teen three to four months of time on the court with his friends. X-Sport’s corporate office was so moved by the officer’s gesture that they increased the value of the boy’s membership to a full two years. The normal cost of the two-year package is over $700.

“Nobody makes a big deal out of that, but that stuff happens all the time with police officers,” Valenti added. “That’s not just me. That’s all of us.”

Valenti also told the Chicago Tribune that the teen didn’t “have a positive view of police” and that this made him “rethink his attitude.”

The teen is also reportedly a talented basketball player who has garnered interest nationally due to his play in high school.