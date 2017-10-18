J. Lo & A-Rod Raise $26 Million For Puerto Rico Disaster Relief

NEW YORK (AP) – Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have raised $26 million for Puerto Rico disaster relief, with another $9 million raised by a benefit show.
The two hosted “One Voice: Somos Live!” on Saturday with Marc Anthony.
Lopez says that amid “swirling negativity dividing our country,” the outpouring of support for Puerto Rico following the devastating hurricane was gratifying.
The benefit show included performances by Demi Lovato, Ricky Martin, Mary J. Blige and Gwen Stefani.
