Woman Arrested In Irving Aggravated Kidnapping Case

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Irving police have a arrested a woman who they say kidnapped an elderly woman and then stabbed and beat her.

Police arrested Lesia Ann Coco and charged her with aggravated kidnapping after the incident on October 7.

Police say on that day Coco she was waiting the 85-year-old victim and her husband to return home. Coco was the husband’s former caretaker.

Coco then forced her away into the victim’s car and told her he knew the whereabouts of missing jewelry. As the 85-year-old was driving, Coco pulled a knife out and said it was a robbery.

As the victim was honking her horn to get attention, Coco began hitting her and stabbing her with the knife.

Coco eventually hopped out of the vehicle at a McDonald’s near Arlington where she ran off. The victim was found bleeding by customers at a QuikTrip in Arlington.

Coco was arrested Wednesday and is in Dallas County Jail.