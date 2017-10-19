CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-35E Closed At Dallas Drive in Denton After A Deadly Pedestrian Crash |  Check Traffic

Feds Auctioning Luxury Cars From Pill Mill During Texas Race

Filed Under: Aston Martin, Auction, Bentley, Convertibles, Ferrari, highest bidder, Lamborghini, Luxury Cars, Mercedes-Benz, pill mill, Porsche, Saleen

AUSTIN (AP) — Federal marshals say 21 luxury and performance cars confiscated from owners of an Alabama pill mill will be auctioned in Texas during Formula One Grand Prix races.

Registered bidders can see the cars Friday at the Hilton Austin Airport hotel, where the live auction of the cars, jewelry and watches from other federal cases begins Saturday morning.

bentley continental pill mill Feds Auctioning Luxury Cars From Pill Mill During Texas Race

(credit: bid.txauction.com)

The cars include an Aston Martin convertible, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris, a Shelby Series 1 convertible, and a Saleen S7 .

Online pre-bidding already has begun.

At midday Wednesday, the highest bids were $146,000 for a 2009 Spyker C6 Laviolette Holland, $171,000 for a 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe, and $251,000 for the 2006 twin-turbo Saleen S7. According to Road and Track magazine, Saleen made 13 for the 2006 model year.

aston martin pill mill Feds Auctioning Luxury Cars From Pill Mill During Texas Race

(credit: bid.txauction.com)

A gold chain set with 1,346 round diamonds had drawn a bid of $43,000, and bids above $30,000 had been made on at least two watches.

The cars once belonged to Drs. John Patrick Couch and Xiulu Ruan, who were convicted in March of numerous charges.

Ruan was sentenced to 21 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $10 million in restitution. Couch was sentenced to 20 years and ordered to pay $14 million.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch