Badly Parked Toy Leads To Big Surprise For Little Girl

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Adandoned Vehicle, caddo mills, Citation, Facebook, little girl, Parking Ticket, Texas, Toy, Tricycle, Video

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A badly parked “big wheel” leads to a big surprise for a little North Texas girl.

“Lily has a bad habit of leaving her big wheel on the curb,” mom Amanda Reimold wrote on her Facebook page. “We’re always talking to her about putting it up, but she gets easily distracted.”

As Reimold was leaving for work on Wednesday, she discovered her daughter’s tricycle had been tagged with one of those orange, “abandoned vehicle” stickers.  “My first reaction was, ‘Wait a minute! That’s not nice!’ Then I walked over there and looked at it and it was the cutest thing.

Caddo Mills Police Officer [Mitchell] Singleton had written on the sticker: ‘Be good today.’ He also left a bag of goodies hanging on the handle bars with an evidence sticker on it,” said Reimold.

Reimold said the kind gesture made Lily’s day, and the six-year-old is taking the warning very seriously. “She will no longer be parking her big wheel on the curb.”

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch