Badly Parked Toy Leads To Big Surprise For Little Girl

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A badly parked “big wheel” leads to a big surprise for a little North Texas girl.

“Lily has a bad habit of leaving her big wheel on the curb,” mom Amanda Reimold wrote on her Facebook page. “We’re always talking to her about putting it up, but she gets easily distracted.”

As Reimold was leaving for work on Wednesday, she discovered her daughter’s tricycle had been tagged with one of those orange, “abandoned vehicle” stickers. “My first reaction was, ‘Wait a minute! That’s not nice!’ Then I walked over there and looked at it and it was the cutest thing.

Caddo Mills Police Officer [Mitchell] Singleton had written on the sticker: ‘Be good today.’ He also left a bag of goodies hanging on the handle bars with an evidence sticker on it,” said Reimold.

Reimold said the kind gesture made Lily’s day, and the six-year-old is taking the warning very seriously. “She will no longer be parking her big wheel on the curb.”