CCH Pounder Made A Mini Tourist Attraction In New Orleans

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-35E Closed At Dallas Drive in Denton After A Deadly Pedestrian Crash |  Check Traffic

CCH Pounder Made A Mini Tourist Attraction In New Orleans

Filed Under: NCIS New Orleans, Visit New Orleans

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

Trivia time. Did you know? The NCIS: New Orleans actress CCH Pounder who portrays medical examiner Dr. Loretta Wade created an original mini tourist attraction in NOLA, planting a tiny garden with her own hands.

Explore the Neighborhoods of New Orleans

A trip to New Orleans means stories that will last a lifetime. And because the NCIS New Orleans cast does the filming of the popular television series on location, they get to know the real New Orleans — famous landmarks and even little back alleyways. It’s wonderfully walkable.

French Quarter: Also known as “Vieux Carré,” or just “The Quarter” to locals, the city’s most famous area is a blend of Spanish, French, Creole and American influences, from its food to its architecture. Take a carriage ride through Jackson Square, pause for a beignet at Café du Monde, peer up at charming wrought iron balconies covered in trailing vines. Save room for a signature Creole or Cajun style dinner.

Arts District: Discover museums and the revitalization of warehouses transformed into art galleries in the vibrant heart of downtown.

Faubourg Marigny: Find European flair just downriver from the French Quarter. Anyone for some jazz?

Algiers: Hop on a ferry to discover this village-y enclave with Victorian cottages and B&Bs. City skyline and Mississippi River views and a Jazz Walk of Fame.

Tremé: Named after an 18th century French hat maker, learn more about the Crescent City’s roots in America’s oldest African American neighborhood, where American jazz was born.

Roots are Part of the Story  

Metaphorically speaking, roots are where CCH Pounder begins her story, “One time in New Orleans…” Hear more of her story in this clip. Visit soon and make your own true life stories. And don’t miss the new season of NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesdays, 9 p.m./10p.m. Central Time on CBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch