Daryl Mitchell Recalls An Eventful Fishing Trip In New Orleans

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-35E Closed At Dallas Drive in Denton After A Deadly Pedestrian Crash |  Check Traffic

Daryl Mitchell Recalls An Eventful Fishing Trip In New Orleans

Filed Under: NCIS New Orleans, Visit New Orleans

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

New Orleans means stories that will last a lifetime. Stars from the on-location CBS drama NCIS: New Orleans share some of their own, including a big fish story.

A Day Off with Patton Plame

Through the 2017 season, actor Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell has filmed 86 on-location episodes of NCIS New Orleans in the role of Patton Plame, NCIS computer specialist. After four action-packed seasons, he knows and loves this picturesque city well. He also knows where to go for an exciting day off from work, getting out on the water on a chartered fishing boat.

A Sportsman’s Paradise

Louisiana is famous for being a sportsman’s paradise, offering world-class shallow water fishing around the Mississippi Delta within just a half-hour drive from the city. Visitors can count on catching fish in these abundant waters, as locals are fond of pointing out.

And there’s more. You’re likely to see alligators, bald eagles, blue and white herons, pelicans and ducks while exploring the marshes. Have your reel ready, as the rich ecosystem of nearby waterways is packed with popular fresh and saltwater species including Louisiana redfish, speckled trout, sheepshead, black drum and more…but what about sharks?

Find out what happened to Daryl Mitchell when he ventured out on a New Orleans fishing trip with his brother-in-law.

Visit New Orleans and start your own big fish story. It is sure to be memorable and begin with the same words Mitchell uses, “One time in New Orleans…” In the meantime, catch the new season of NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesdays, 9 p.m./10p.m. Central Time on CBS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch