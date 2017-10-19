Diesel Fuel Theft Ring Disrupted In North And East Texas

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police say an investigation has disrupted a theft ring that stretched across North and East Texas, victimizing both consumers and businesses and leading to losses totaling more than $500,000.

Yoandi Emiliano Quezada Valdez, 33, of Dallas is in custody, facing charges of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Credit/Debit Card Abuse for his role in the scheme.

Warrants have also been issued for five other suspects.

“Valdez and his associates used internal skimmers to steal credit card information from consumers from Dallas to Irving to Tyler and beyond. They then used the stolen data to produce fraudulent credit cards they later used at gas pumps to steal diesel fuel, including from at least one Carrollton business. The suspects frequently filled high-capacity tanks concealed under the bed cover of pick-up trucks,” police explained in a news release.

Skimmers are electronic devices installed inside gas pumps, ATMs and other machines that accept credit cards.

The thieves used fraudulently acquired master keys or other devices to open and install the skimmers and then used remote technology to access the stolen data, never actually having to retrieve the skimming device, police said.

The Carrollton Police Department Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Divisions said the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department Deployment Division, the Tyler Police Department, The Texas Comptroller’s Office, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department, and Homeland Security Investigations have been assisting in this investigation.