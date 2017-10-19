Home Where Kidnapped Teen Was Found Murdered Demolished

OAK CLIFF (CBSDFW.COM) – The house at the center of a violent kidnapping, Amber Alert and murder was torn down this morning.

The house in the 2200 block of East Kiest Boulevard in Oak Cliff is where the bodies of Shavon Randle and Michael Titus were found in July.

An Amber Alert had been issued for Randle the month before. The 13-year-old had been kidnapped from a relative’s home in Lancaster.

Investigators say drug dealers grabbed the girl and held her for ransom after a stash of drugs was stolen from a nearby motel. Police arrested several people in connection with Randle’s kidnapping but no murder charges have been filed.

An autopsy later showed that Randle died after being shot in the head and torso.

Community leaders had called for the vacant house where the bodies were found to be torn down, but the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office put the brakes on any attempts to do so because the house was a crime scene and they wanted to make sure all of the evidence related to the murders had been collected.

Crews arrived with a bulldozer just before 9 a.m. Dozens of neighbors, relatives and friends were there to see the house be razed. The bulldozer moved in about 9:20 a.m. and began leveling the property.