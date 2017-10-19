CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM
TRAFFIC ALERT: NB I-35E Closed At Dallas Drive in Denton After A Deadly Pedestrian Crash |  Check Traffic

Isolated Storms Across North Texas Friday And Saturday Afternoon

By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under: 1080 KRLD, Dallas, dfw, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, october, storms, Texas, Weather

*Yesterday High: 84; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 77; Normal Low: 56*

  • 80’s continue through Saturday.
  • South wind and humidity increase.
  • Isolated storms Friday and Saturday afternoon.
  • Strong to severe storms possible LATE Saturday->early Sun.
  • Cooler weather and low humidity back Sun -> next week!
  • 76” above normal at DFW for 2017.

Today: Passing high clouds pleasant. High: Low to mid 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Low: Mid 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. More humidity. High: Low 80s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. 30% chance of afternoon storms. Isolated severe. High: Mid 80s.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Isolated severe possible. Low: Mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Morning clouds with showers. Afternoon clearing, windy and cooler. High: Low 70s.

Monday: Sunny and pleasant. Low humidity. High: Mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wed: Sunny, continued nice. High: Near 70. Low: 40s

More from Dan Brounoff
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch