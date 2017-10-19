Isolated Storms Across North Texas Friday And Saturday Afternoon

*Yesterday High: 84; Rain. 0.00”; Normal High: 77; Normal Low: 56*
- 80’s continue through Saturday.
- South wind and humidity increase.
- Isolated storms Friday and Saturday afternoon.
- Strong to severe storms possible LATE Saturday->early Sun.
- Cooler weather and low humidity back Sun -> next week!
- 76” above normal at DFW for 2017.
Today: Passing high clouds pleasant. High: Low to mid 80s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Low: Mid 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. More humidity. High: Low 80s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid. 30% chance of afternoon storms. Isolated severe. High: Mid 80s.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Isolated severe possible. Low: Mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Morning clouds with showers. Afternoon clearing, windy and cooler. High: Low 70s.
Monday: Sunny and pleasant. Low humidity. High: Mid 70s.
Tuesday and Wed: Sunny, continued nice. High: Near 70. Low: 40s