McKinney Man Sentenced To Life For Sexual Abuse Of A Child

Iowa State Heads To Texas Tech After Consecutive Big 12 Wins Two of the Big 12's improving teams are set to meet. The Cyclones have won consecutive Big 12 games, and Texas Tech was in the Top 25 for the first time in four seasons before losing last week.

West Virginia Looking To Beat Baylor In Waco For First TimeWest Virginia will try to win at Baylor for the first time. The Mountaineers have won all three home games against the Bears, but suffered decisive losses in both of their previous two trips to Waco.