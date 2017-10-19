McKinney Man Sentenced To Life For Sexual Abuse Of A Child

McKINNEY (CBSDFW) – A Collin County judge sentenced a Mexican national to life in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
24-year old Cruz Daniel Feliciano-Salinas was apparently living in the country legally and staying with a family in McKinney when he began abusing the child. Officials say he spent years molesting a young girl until she turned 8-years-old. He threatened her if she told anyone.
Shortly after Salinas returned to Mexico, the girl told her mother about the abuse. Salinas was later arrested when he tried to re-enter the US.
Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says there’s a good chance that if Salinas had not left the country the crime against the child would have continued.
“This courageous child ensured that this vile predator can never harm another child,” said Willis.
The jury returned a guilty verdict and Judge Carmen Rivera-Worley assessed punishment of life in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child.