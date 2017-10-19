Missing Richardson Girl’s Parents Involved In Unrelated Legal Battle

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – The parents of a missing Richardson 3-year-old are involved in a legal battle that has nothing to do with their daughter.

Court documents reveal Sherin Mathews’ parents will go to trial in February for a crash they were involved in September 2015. The crash happened off 635 in Irving.

The person suing them claims Sherin’s father, Wesley, was behind the wheel and failed to slow down and or stop, crashing into the back of the Plaintiff’s car.

The person suing them is asking between $100,000 and $200,000 from the Mathews in damages.

On Wednesday, FBI warrants revealed DNA swabs from the family’s SUV and a floor mat were taken.

The GPS from the family’s Acura SUV, which has been the focus of the police investigation, was sent to FBI headquarters in Quantico. From inside the home, clothes, electronics, vacuum cleaner contents and a washer and dryer were among the items seized. Sherin’s father told police after his daughter disappeared around 3:00 a.m., he waited until 8:00 a.m. to call police, doing laundry sometime in between.

“There were a lot of things he said that I didn’t believe from the very beginning,” said Cheryl Ferguson, who drove in from Murphy to see a growing display for Sherin near her home. “Was he even really doing laundry, but I’m glad (police) took all that stuff. I hope they find something very, very soon because this has gone on so long, and I think people need answers.”

Three-year-old Sherin Mathews has been missing since Oct. 7.

That’s when her father claims he left her standing by a tree about 100 feet from their home. It was punishment from not drinking her milk. Wesley Mathews, is out on bond after being arrested and charged with endangering or abandoning his daughter.