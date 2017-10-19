Oklahoma State Brings Nation’s Top Offense To Texas

No. 10 Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas (3-3, 2-1), Saturday, Noon ET

Line: Oklahoma State by 6½.

Series record: Texas leads 24-7

WHAT’S AT STAKE

With one loss already, the Cowboys can’t afford another if they want to keep pace with the Big 12 leaders and have a chance for a berth in the conference championship game. Texas is still in the mix in the Big 12 race, but with three losses already, the Longhorns are still fighting just to make a bowl game. A good way to do that would be to protect the home turf.

KEY MATCHUP: Oklahoma State WRs James Washington and Marcell Ateman vs Texas DBs DeShon Elliott and Holton Hill. Washington and Ateman have combined for 1,450 yards and 10 touchdowns in the Cowboys’ lighting-strike passing attack. Elliott and Hill have nine interceptions between them, but the Longhorns secondary still has a habit of giving up big-play touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: RB Justice Hill is averaging 6.0 yards per carry. Most of the attention goes to the Cowboys’ passing, but if they control the line of scrimmage, Hill could make it a long day for the Texas defense and set up play-action deep throws.

Texas: QB Sam Ehlinger has become the Longhorns’ best run threat, but coach Tom Herman has said he needs his freshman to be more patient in the pocket. Ehlinger rallied his team to late leads at USC and against Oklahoma, but he also took a physical beating from the Sooners last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

Texas dominates the overall series but the Cowboys have owned it of late and have won four in a row in Austin … Third Texas game this season against an opponent ranked No. 12 or higher … The Cowboys have been an excellent road team, winning 13 of their last 15 on an opponent’s home field … Oklahoma State has the No. 1 offense in the country at 611 yards per game.

*Listen to Texas Longhorn football in DFW on Newsradio 1080 KRLD.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)