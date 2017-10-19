CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Scott Bakula Describes His Trip To Preservation Hall In New Orleans

By Jane Lasky

To prove the drawing power of The Crescent City, NCIS: New Orleans’ guest director James Whitmore took cast member Scott Bakula and colleagues to take in one of NOLA’s most lauded attractions: Preservation Hall. Not surprisingly, this French Quarter mainstay proved to offer an unforgettable experience.

A Magical Music Venue

“You are completely transported back to another time,” notes Bakula, who plays Dwayne Pride on the CBS drama. His comment is about a magical musical venue that dates back to 1961 and is the real deal when it comes to getting to know and embrace an authentic NOLA jazz experience.

For the price of a ticket, you, too, will cherish the chance to take your designated place in the small room — be it on a wooden bench, on the floor, or standing in the back — for a defined session that promises unforgettable classics played by top musicians who don’t hold back.

Insider Tips

Some hints for those getting ready to have the best time at this hot spot in inviting New Orleans: The intimate landmark venue that serves to protect and preserve New Orleans jazz and that oozes an ultra steamy atmosphere, only accepts cash. Also, know there is no bathroom on the premises but you can use the facilities on either side of Preservation Hall and there are fans, but no air-conditioning. Oh, and arrive early to get in line since Preservation Hall is a must-do for visitors of all ages and a bucket list experience for jazz aficionados the world over.

NCIS: New Orleans season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m./ET, 9 p.m/C.

