Tasha’s KRLD To Do List October 19-22, 2017

Here is something different….an Underwater Halloween Pumpkin Carve-Off at Sea Life Grapevine. Halloween activities, October 18, 21, 25, 28 and 31 include…

Underwater Pumpkin Carve-Off: It’s hard enough carving Halloween pumpkins on dry land, let alone submerged in a 160,000-gallon ocean tank surrounded by sharks, rays, sea turtles, fish and other marine life. Watch as animals get in on the action as divers compete in underwater pumpkin carve-offs. (11:30 a.m. on scheduled days.)

Sea Turtle Bobbing: Watch SEA LIFE Grapevine’s famous sea turtles bob for pumpkins in the ocean tank at Dinosaur Dive. (10:30 a.m. on scheduled days)

Trick-Or-Treat: Don your best costume on Halloween and go under the sea for trick-or-treating. Say the magic phrase after every educational talk for a sweet treat. (October 31 only. Educational talks occur throughout the day. See website for all times and details.)

Spooky Fish Trail: You’ll get quite a fright from marine life tanks decorated with Halloween décor. Be on the lookout for creepy creatures and scary fish facts.

Dallas Fan Days is this weekend and someone is making a house call: Doctor Who’s Tenth Doctor David Tennant will be headlining Dallas Fan Days in Irving October 20-22. Dallas Fan Days is one of the best comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming events in Texas.

The 4th annual #delfriscos5K is coming up Saturday October 21! This is a really cool deal…it benefits CitySquare which has led the charge to fight hunger, improve health, secure housing and build hope among our neighbors struggling to escape poverty. The organization’s 17 unique programs have a direct impact on more than 30,000 neighbors in Dallas each year. Register for the 5K here.

Sinbad is at the House of Blues Friday night. (10/20)

The Russian Grand Ballet presents Swan Lake at the Eisemann Friday night. (10/20)

Samson and Delilah is at the Winspear Friday October 20 through November 5.

The Real Estate Wealth Expo featuring Tony Robbins, Jerry Jones and Pitbull is happening Saturday at the Kay Baily Hutchison Convention Center. (10/21)

If you are a lover of all things guitar, be sure to check out Guitarlington Saturday and Sunday (10/21-22) at the Arlington Convention Center. You can buy, sell or trade guitars and our very own KRLD Legal analyst Ed Klein will have a booth at the guitar show showing off his guitar creations.

Ennis Autumn Daze is happening in downtown Ennis this Saturday. (10/21)They’ll have a Corn Pit…Pumpkin Painting…a Hay Maze…Food, Shopping and plenty of Live Entertainment!

There is a Flea Style Fall Show Saturday at Dallas Market Hall. (10/21)

The Oak Cliff Fall Home Tour is Saturday and Sunday. (10-21-22)

Check out the Beer Tastings at the Dallas Arboretum Saturday. (10/21)

Friscovania is at Toyota Stadium Saturday October 21 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Designated the Mayor’s Safe Trick-Or-Treat Zone, Friscovania features a haunted carnival for kids, live music, entertainment and a wicked runway show with some of the biggest names in fashion. Proceeds from the event benefit City House.

Pumpkins on the Plaza and Glow Party is at Dallas City Hall Saturday (10/21)

Marc Anthony is playing the AAC Sunday (10/22)

How is this for random? 80’s star Corey Feldman is playing Club DaDa tonight. (10/19)

Evanescence is playing the Toyota Music Factory Sunday live with orchestra! (10/22)

‘Ricky Nelson Remembered’ starring his sons Matthew and Gunnar Nelson Saturday at Arlington Music Hall. (10/21)