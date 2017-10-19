Horned Frogs Always Have Close Games Against Jayhawks In Big 12

Kansas @ TCU, Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Line: TCU by 39

Series Record: TCU leads 21-8-4

WHAT’S AT STAKE

TCU is the Big 12’s only undefeated team and is a big favorite at home before playing three of its next four games on the road. The Horned Frogs can’t have a let-up, especially at home, to stay in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Kansas hasn’t beaten the Horned Frogs since they became Big 12 rivals five years ago, though the last three games were decided by a total of 11 points. The Jayhawks have lost 43 consecutive true road games, one from matching the NCAA record.

KEY MATCHUP

New Kansas offensive coordinator Doug Meacham against TCU’s defense. Meacham was the co-offensive coordinator at TCU the past three seasons, going against coach Gary Patterson’s 4-2-5 defense in practice. Meacham certainly knows that defense as well as any opposing coach and might have some tricks up his sleeve, but this will be quite a test against the Big 12’s top defense. The Frogs allow only 336 yards and 17.3 points a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas: While TCU has the league’s top defense, Jayhawks junior LB Joe Dineen is the Big 12 leader with his 49 solo tackles and 77 total tackles (12.8 tackles per game). He also has a league-high 12 tackles for loss.

TCU: DE Ben Banogu leads the Frogs with four sacks and eight tackles for loss. The Louisiana Monroe transfer has at least one TFL in each of his six games for TCU.

FACTS & FIGURES

When including neutral site games, the Jayhawks have lost 46 straight away from Lawrence since a 34-7 victory at UTEP on Sept. 12, 2009. The Horned Frogs are 25-2 in games played since 2000 when they are one of the top five teams in the AP Top 25 poll. TCU has averaged 50 points in its three home games. There are 37 Kansas players who are from Texas, and 15 of those are from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Jayhawks coach David Beaty is also from there.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)