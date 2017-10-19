Teacher’s Aide Arrested For Sexually Explicit Texts With Student

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas teacher’s aide is under arrest accused of sexually explicit text messages with a 16-year-old student.
Cedar Hill Police said this went on for more than a year.
Cody McMillen, 23, was arrested Thursday afternoon at his home in Duncanville.
Police said he taught at Village Tech Schools, a private charter school in Cedar Hill.
Police said at this time they do not believe McMillen had physical contact with the student.
Investigators are asking any other potential victims to contact them.