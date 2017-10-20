KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour: Live from Old Iron Post Restaurant & Bar in Sherman | Your Hometown | Listen Live

Austin College Founded Before Civil War

By Chelsea Wade
Filed Under: Austin College, College, Education, KRLD Your Hometown, Sherman, Texas

On 70 acres, northeast of downtown Sherman, Texas sits a private college that was founded before the American Civil War.

With a charter modeled after those of Harvard, Yale, and Princeton, it’s easy to see why nearly 13-hundred students choose Austin College.

Cary Wacker, the former Mayor of Sherman, is now the Director for the Center for Community and Regional Development at the college. She says their business and entrepreneurship programs are popular.

She says students get some of the best on-the-job training in the state.

Some pretty well-known people have graduated from Austin College: Former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk, Former Dallas School Superintendent and US Undersecretary of Education Linus Wright, Major league baseball pitcher Charlie Robertson, Marshall Applewhite who later went on to become the leader of the Heaven’s Gate suicide cult.

And another factoid about Austin College… it’s the oldest, continuously operating institution of higher education in the state of Texas.

 

More from Chelsea Wade
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch