Austin College Founded Before Civil War

On 70 acres, northeast of downtown Sherman, Texas sits a private college that was founded before the American Civil War.

With a charter modeled after those of Harvard, Yale, and Princeton, it’s easy to see why nearly 13-hundred students choose Austin College.

Cary Wacker, the former Mayor of Sherman, is now the Director for the Center for Community and Regional Development at the college. She says their business and entrepreneurship programs are popular.

She says students get some of the best on-the-job training in the state.

Some pretty well-known people have graduated from Austin College: Former Dallas Mayor Ron Kirk, Former Dallas School Superintendent and US Undersecretary of Education Linus Wright, Major league baseball pitcher Charlie Robertson, Marshall Applewhite who later went on to become the leader of the Heaven’s Gate suicide cult.

And another factoid about Austin College… it’s the oldest, continuously operating institution of higher education in the state of Texas.