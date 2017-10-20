Businesses Take Root In Sherman

Through the years, Sherman has proven to be a place for small businesses to plant their roots and grow.

When JB Knight travelled to Sherman in 1912 he was looking for a place to call home. David Gunn is president of Knight furniture and says after hard work and years of going the extra mile for their customers, the store has flourished by never forgetting where they came from.

But while the times have changed with the years, Gunn says they remain true to who they are. They aren’t the only ones.

Washington Iron Works has been in Sherman since 1876 and Douglass Distributing established there in 1947.

Today Sherman continues to grow and has been named one of the 30 fastest growing metropolitan areas in the nation, and Gunn believes its the local businesses that make it special.