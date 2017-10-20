Facebook Security Boss: Corporate Network Run Like “A College Campus”

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – Facebook’s security chief has told employees that the social media giant needs to improve its internal security practices to be more akin to a defense contractor, according to a leaked recording obtained by ZDNet.

Alex Stamos made the comments to employees at a late-July internal meeting where he argued that the company had not done enough to respond to the growing threats that the company faces, citing both technical challenges and cultural issues at the company.

“The threats that we are facing have increased significantly and the quality of the adversaries that we are facing,” he said. “Both technically and from a cultural perspective I don’t feel like we have caught up with our responsibility.”

“The way that I explain to [management] is that we have the threat profile of a Northrop Grumman or a Raytheon or another defense contractor, but we run our corporate network, for example, like a college campus, almost,” he said.

Stamos added: “We have made intentional decisions to give access to data and systems to engineers to make them ‘move fast’ but that creates other issues for us.”

The security chief also said that the company had issued a report on where the company stands from a security perspective, in what he described as a “very painful process.” He said the report will be updated every six months, when the management team are briefed on its contents.

