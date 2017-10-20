General Sidney Sherman wasn’t from Texas — in fact, he never even set foot in the city that now bears his name. He grew up in Boston in the early 1800s and eventually resettled in Northern Kentucky. Sherman City Clerk Linda Ashby, who wrote a book called “Images Of America: Sherman,” says General Sherman is nonetheless a major figure in Texas’ independence, leading a regimen of about 50 Kentuckians to Texas to fight the Mexican government in 1836.

And that was one of the defining moments of Texas’ independence.

Sherman was incorporated in 1846; and to this day, the city holds events to honor the man for whom the city was named after.

General Sherman would later serve in the Texas House of Representatives and eventually moved to Galveston, where a statue of him stands today. Ashby says it doesn’t matter that the city was named for someone who never came.