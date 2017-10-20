CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
McKinney High School Senior Sets State Rushing Record With 599 Yards

By: Brooke Rogers | CBS 11
Filed Under: high school football, Jeff Smith, Matt Gadek, Mckinney High School, Plano East High School
matt e1508539083509 McKinney High School Senior Sets State Rushing Record With 599 Yards

Matt Gadek (CBS 11)

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A McKinney high school senior had a football game for the record books Thursday evening.

Matt Gadek set a state record with 599 yards rushing in a win over Plano East High School.

The 17-year-old running back kicked off Thursday’s game with one goal: To beat Plano East. Six touchdowns and 599 yards later, he had done more than that.

“It was 4th and 1, and my coach goes, ‘You have one chance to get 25 yards on the play to get the state record’, and that’s the first time I realized I could get the record,” Gadek says.

It was the second to last play of the game and though he had 48 carries, he pushed through, straight into the state record books.

“I got a 31-yard run, and everyone started going crazy. It was probably the most exciting moment of my life right there so far,” said Gadek.

McKinney took the win, which Gadek says was a more important achievement than his personal ones. He also broke a school record for career rushing yards.

“We knew at halftime he was doing something pretty special,” said McKinney football coach Jeff Smith. “I think I even said on the headsets, ‘This is special. What’s going on tonight is special.'”

Gadek, who started playing football in third grade, credits his teammates, his coaches and his family – everyone but himself.

“This team is the best thing I’ve ever been a part of in my life. It’s taught me brotherhood, friendship, love, and most importantly, it’s taught me that being on the team is more important than caring about yourself,” said Gadek.

And though some may raise an eyebrow at the moment he carried the ball, Smith said Gadek’s perseverance is part of his success story.

“I think when your motivation is the team winning, the team being successful and doing your part in that, I think you can find some strength to keep going, and that’s what Matt does,” said Smith.

