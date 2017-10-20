McKinney RB Sets Texas High School Record With 592 Yards Rushing

With a 31-yard run on the second-to-last play, Gadek broke the record of 587 yards rushing by Somerville’s Daryl Ellis in 1998, according to Texas Football magazine. McKinney’s quarterback took a knee on the final play.
Gadek broke McKinney’s career rushing record held by former Oklahoma running back Donta Hickson, who also held the previous single-game mark at 415 yards in 2000. Gadek, a senior who has 4,371 career yards, tied Hickson’s single-game school record with six touchdowns rushing.
The national record is 754 yards by John Giannantonio of Netcong, New Jersey, in 1950, according to the National Federation of High Schools.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)