Mesquite Assistant Principal Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

MESQUITE (CBSDFW) – A middle school Assistant Principal is behind bars on a child sexual assault charge.
Officials say 37-year-old James Langle is the Assistant Principal at Vanston Middle School in Mesquite. He was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault of a child. Police say the offense did not happen at the school.
Investigators say the victim is a family member.
Officials at the Mesquite ISD issued a statement saying they were shocked to learn of the allegations and “extremely disturbing” charges against Langle.
Langle formerly taught alegbra at North Mesquite. He’s been with the district since 2009.
Should he be found guilty, the district officials say they will take the strongest possible action.
Langle is currently on administrative leave.