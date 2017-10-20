KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour: Live from Old Iron Post Restaurant & Bar in Sherman | Your Hometown | Listen Live

Mesquite Assistant Principal Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

Filed Under: Child Sexual Assault, Crime, Education, James Langle, Mesquite, Texas, Vanston Middle School

MESQUITE (CBSDFW) – A middle school Assistant Principal is behind bars on a child sexual assault charge.

Officials say 37-year-old James Langle is the Assistant Principal at Vanston Middle School in Mesquite. He was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual assault of a child. Police say the offense did not happen at the school.

james langle Mesquite Assistant Principal Charged With Sexual Assault Of A Child

Investigators say the victim is a family member.

Officials at the Mesquite ISD issued a statement saying they were shocked to learn of the allegations and “extremely disturbing” charges against Langle.

Langle formerly taught alegbra at North Mesquite. He’s been with the district since 2009.

Should he be found guilty, the district officials say they will take the strongest possible action.

Langle is currently on administrative leave.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch