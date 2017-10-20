KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour: Live from Old Iron Post Restaurant & Bar in Sherman | Your Hometown | Listen Live

New Sherman-Based Brewery Already Expanding

By Austin York
Filed Under: Beer, Brewery, KRLD Your Hometown, Sherman, Texas

Its only been open for a few years but a brewery in Sherman is already expanding, and their beers are getting recognized nationwide.

The idea for a brewery on the south side of Sherman came when Jeremy Roberts and his wife were traveling in California.

The idea turned into a reality in May of 2013 when they took over a 10,000 square foot warehouse. But Roberts says that wasn’t enough.

What’s so special about the brewery? Well its the beer stupid.

A few of the beers have won awards nationally and if that isn’t enough, the brewery is a great place to visit.

Roberts say they are expanding to an old abandoned school built in 1913 near downtown Sherman making it not just a brewery.

So stop by 903 and grab yourself a beer.

More from Austin York
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch