New Sherman-Based Brewery Already Expanding

Its only been open for a few years but a brewery in Sherman is already expanding, and their beers are getting recognized nationwide.

The idea for a brewery on the south side of Sherman came when Jeremy Roberts and his wife were traveling in California.

The idea turned into a reality in May of 2013 when they took over a 10,000 square foot warehouse. But Roberts says that wasn’t enough.

What’s so special about the brewery? Well its the beer stupid.

A few of the beers have won awards nationally and if that isn’t enough, the brewery is a great place to visit.

Roberts say they are expanding to an old abandoned school built in 1913 near downtown Sherman making it not just a brewery.

So stop by 903 and grab yourself a beer.