Guiding NFL Sack Leader Tank Lawrence To A ‘Cowboys For Life’ Contract

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour: Live from Old Iron Post Restaurant & Bar in Sherman | Your Hometown | Listen Live

Guiding NFL Sack Leader Tank Lawrence To A ‘Cowboys For Life’ Contract

By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Demarcus Lawrence, Mike Fisher, Tank Lawrence
DeMarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys (credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – My man R.J. Choppy likes to joke that my interviews with Dallas Cowboys that air on 105.3 The Fan are all cases of “leading the witness.”

In the case of DeMarcus Lawrence and contract talk, I plead guilty.

Tank is leading the NFL with 8.5 sacks. And it is a contract year. And so the way I posed the question about his financial future – “You want to be a Cowboy next year and the year after that and the year after that” — barely even had a question mark at the end of it.

But that’s in large part because I already knew the truthful answer Lawrence would give me.

That reply?

“We’ll talk about that when the time comes,” Tank said. “I’d love to be a Cowboy for the rest of my life.”

And again, he’s not just toeing the company line — though he did half-jokingly note he’ll “do whatever Jerry (Jones) says. Lawrence fully understands that his production is a combination of talent, system and maybe most of all, completely good health for about the first time in his NFL career since Dallas moved up in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft to nab the guy personnel boss Will McClay termed in pre-Draft evaluation “a QB hunter.”

“I’ve got a helluva D-Line,” Lawrence said, believing that between the successful stunts he’s run with tackle Maliek Collins and other pass-rushers getting double-teamed, “then their ass is mine.”

Lawrence suggested to me that contract discussions between him and the 2-3 Cowboys are not a priority now. Rather, the Cowboys — who could opt to eventually use the franchise tag on Lawrence or try to lock him up to a long-term deal — are focused on trying to jump to 3-3 with a win at San Francisco on Sunday,

That philosophy is fine with Tank.

“I’m just going to keep racking up my numbers, and we’ve just got to get the job done as a team,” Lawrence said. “If the team wins, we all win. That’s the main thing.”

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch