Parents Of Missing Richardson Girl Want Other Daughter Back From CPS

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – The parents of the missing Richardson 3-year-old, Sherin Mathews, will head to court Monday to fight to try to get back their other child.

That 4-year-old little girl was removed from the Mathews home by Child Protective Services after Sherin went missing almost two weeks ago.

CPS says it’s a standard custodial hearing, as the parents ask a judge to let them bring their 4-year-old, biological daughter home.

CPS confirms it had been involved with the Mathews prior to Sherin’s disappearance, but refused to say for which child and why they were called in.

The father, Wesley Mathews, was arrested and charged with child endangerment after he told police he left his adopted daughter, Sherin, alone at 3:00 a.m. Oct. 7.

Wesley told Richardson Police he made Sherin stand by a tree about 100 feet from their home as punishment for not drinking her milk, and that’s when she disappeared. He waited until 8:00 a.m. to report her missing. Wesley is on bond, being tracked with a GPS monitor. As part of his release, the court says he cannot have contact with any minor child.

“It’s unfair for that child, too,” said Jessy Thomas, a Rowlett woman who drove into Richardson to see a display left from Sherin near her home. “At least they can think about that child, that she’s also suffering because of their actions.”

Thomas says she’s been following news of Sherin’s disappearance and wanted to attend a vigil for her Friday night but had to work.

The vigil will get underway at 6:00 p.m. near Matthews’ home on Sunningdale.