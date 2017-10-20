Pecan Trees Laid The Foundation For Sherman

Sherman came to life around the sprawling branches of a pecan tree … once the city arrived.

That’s right … Sherman wasn’t always where it is today. They first took root about 4 miles west of their current site. A lack of wood and water forced them to pick up and move. On their new site, chosen in 1848 … pecan trees were crucial to laying the foundation for the new town.

Linda Ashby is Sherman’s city clerk … and a published author on the town’s history. She says as Sherman grew … that pecan tree in the square grew into the center of town life.

All the news in town was passed around under that pecan tree.

Ashby says the beloved pecan tree may not be Sherman’s social hot spot today … but it still stands on the edge of the main square, as a reminder of times gone by and all the times still to come.