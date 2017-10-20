Police Investigate Suspicious Package Outside Dallas Women’s Clinic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hazmat teams and Dallas police are investigating a suspicious package left outside of a women’s health clinic in the 8600 block of Greenville Avenue at Royal Lane.
Investigators say it’s not clear what may be in this package, and they’re still working to learn more. In the meantime, the clinic has been evacuated.
Officials are currently using a robot to investigate the package.
So far there have been no reports of any evacuations in surrounding building.
