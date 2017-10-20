KRLD 'Your Hometown' Tour: Live from Old Iron Post Restaurant & Bar in Sherman | Your Hometown | Listen Live

Police Investigate Suspicious Package Outside Dallas Women’s Clinic

Filed Under: Clinic, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, HAZMAT, investigation, Suspicious Package, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Hazmat teams and Dallas police are investigating a suspicious package left outside of a women’s health clinic in the 8600 block of  Greenville Avenue at Royal Lane.

Investigators say it’s not clear what may be in this package, and they’re still working to learn more. In the meantime, the clinic has been evacuated.

1106 Police Investigate Suspicious Package Outside Dallas Womens Clinic

Officials are currently using a robot to investigate the package.

So far there have been no reports of any evacuations in surrounding building.

*This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.com for more information. 

