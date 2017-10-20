Police Seek Gunman After Garland Woman Killed In Her Front Yard

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Garland are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a woman in her own front yard early Friday. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Linda Drive, near the intersection of Miller Road and Dairy Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman outside suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Baylor Medical Center at Dallas, but was later pronounced dead. Homicide detectives believe that the woman had just gotten home from work when she was approached by the shooter.

Officials have identified the victim as 20-year-old Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon.

Authorities are still trying to determine what might have led up to this incident. It is also not known if Sarabia-Marlon and the gunman perhaps knew each other prior to Friday’s violent encounter.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 972-272-8477 or by going online. There is a $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest or grand jury indictment.