‘Poor People’s Campaign’ Set To Launch Near US-Mexico Border

EL PASO (AP) — Civil right leaders and immigrant rights advocates are launching near the U.S.-Mexico border a new national “poor people’s campaign” modeled after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final crusade.

Rev. William J. Barber, II is scheduled Sunday to lead a community march and mass gathering in El Paso, Texas to begin the “Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.”

Before King’s assassination, he was organizing a new march on Washington in 1968 centered on issues of poverty.

Organizers say the new campaign on the 50th anniversary seeks to draw on the history of those efforts and include immigration.

Barber is known for his role in organizing North Carolina’s Moral Mondays and is a leading figure among religious liberals.

