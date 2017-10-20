CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It seems that Business Insider and Foursquare teamed up and put together some type of survey to try and determine what the most popular fast-food chain was in each state.

most popular map Shock After Whataburger Slight On Most Popular Fast Food List

The overwhelming winner across the country was Chick-fil-A. According to Business Insider the  chain that claims to be “home of the original chicken sandwich” generates more revenue per restaurant than any other fast-food chain in the country.

But the gasket didn’t blow until the survey listed In-N-Out Burger as the most popular chain in Texas! In Texas! Orange-and-white cups and wrappers were flung high and low as Texans expressed their outrage that the West Coast-based chain was chosen over Texas-based Whataburger.

dsc 8634 Shock After Whataburger Slight On Most Popular Fast Food List

(credit: Phil Stauskas/KTVT/KTXA)

So just how was this conclusion reached?  They said they looked at which fast-food chains received the most visits on average per location based on the total number of visits to each chain, divided by the number of locations in the state.

So what do you think? Do you agree that In-N-Out is the most popular fast-food chain in Texas?

