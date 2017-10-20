Shock After Whataburger Slight On Most Popular Fast-Food List

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It seems that Business Insider and Foursquare teamed up and put together some type of survey to try and determine what the most popular fast-food chain was in each state.

The overwhelming winner across the country was Chick-fil-A. According to Business Insider the chain that claims to be “home of the original chicken sandwich” generates more revenue per restaurant than any other fast-food chain in the country.

But the gasket didn’t blow until the survey listed In-N-Out Burger as the most popular chain in Texas! In Texas! Orange-and-white cups and wrappers were flung high and low as Texans expressed their outrage that the West Coast-based chain was chosen over Texas-based Whataburger.

So just how was this conclusion reached? They said they looked at which fast-food chains received the most visits on average per location based on the total number of visits to each chain, divided by the number of locations in the state.

So what do you think? Do you agree that In-N-Out is the most popular fast-food chain in Texas?