White Supremacist Flyers On Texas Campus For 2nd Time

SAN MARCOS (AP) — Texas State University President Denise Trauth says university police found flyers promoting white supremacy on the exterior of university buildings.

Trauth issued a statement Friday saying the flyers had been placed on buildings late Thursday and early Friday. She says it is not the first time similar leaflets had been posted or distributed on the campus in San Marcos, about 30 miles southwest of Austin.

(credit: @shesCamie/Twitter)

Last November, flyers were found on the campus urging the formation of a “tar and feather vigilante squads” to “arrest and torture” campus diversity advocates.

Trauth did not describe the specific content of the flyers found Friday, but condemned them as against the spirit of diversity valued at the university. She said roughly 150 universities in more than 30 states have documented similar incidents in the last year.

