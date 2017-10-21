Farmers Branch Police Searching For Suspect Who Stabbed Off-Duty Officer

FARMERS BRANCH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Farmers Branch are looking for a man who they say stabbed an off-duty officer early Saturday morning.

According to police, the officer came across the man, who they believe to be homeless, at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of Sigma Road around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators say the man stabbed the officer and ran off.

Police say the officer is the ICU but is in stable condition.

Through the investigation, Farmers Branch police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect who has been identified as Donald Ramel James White.

james Farmers Branch Police Searching For Suspect Who Stabbed Off Duty Officer

Donald Ramel James White (Farmers Branch PD)

He is described as having dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a dark, long sleeved shirt with khaki pants and carrying a dark backpack.

Police consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Farmers Branch police at 469.289.3270 or, if located, 911.

