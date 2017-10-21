Funeral Held For Soldier Killed In Niger Ambush

COOPER CITY, Fla. (CBSNEWS) – Sgt. La David Johnson will be laid to rest on Saturday as loved ones gathered for the fallen soldier’s funeral in Cooper City, Florida.

Family members and friends of Johnson, who was 25, gathered at Christ The Rock Church on Saturday morning. A viewing was held on Friday at the church, CBS Miami reports.

Johnson died on Oct. 4 when his patrol was ambushed by about 50 extremists along the Nigerien border with Mali. Lawmakers have since demanded more information on the attack and some members of Congress have called for their own investigation.

Johnson’s sister, Angela Ghent, said that the death of her brother still didn’t “feel real.”

“It hasn’t hit me yet, I haven’t had time to grieve,” Ghent told The AP. She said she was glad people who attended the service heard stories of her brother’s love for bikes and cars.

Johnson’s death sparked a controversy over President Trump’s phone call offering condolences to his widow, Myeshia Johnson. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., heard the call on speakerphone and said Mr. Trump told Johnson that her husband “knew what he was signing up for.” Johnson then burst into tears.

