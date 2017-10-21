OT Interception Enables No. 10 Oklahoma State To Beat Texas

AUSTIN (AP) — Oklahoma State’s Ramon Richards intercepted a Sam Ehlinger pass in the end zone in overtime and Matt Ammendola kicked a field goal, giving the No. 10 Cowboys a 13-10 victory over Texas.

The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) scored the winning points on a 34-yard field goal by Ammendola on the first possession of OT. He missed a 29-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

Texas (3-4, 2-2) had a first down on the Oklahoma State 12 after a pass interference penalty against A.J. Green.

Oklahoma State quarterback Masons Rudolph passed for 282 yards, but he failed to reach 300 for the first time in eight games.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys beat Texas for the fifth straight time in Austin, the most ever by a Longhorn opponent.

Oklahoma State began the day leading the nation in total offense. The Cowboys ranked second in scoring.

Just when the Cowboys appeared to be on their way to creating some momentum, they fumbled at the Texas 14 in the second quarter. Texas responded with a 90-yard pass from Ehlinger to John Burt that set up a touchdown.

