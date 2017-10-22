Body Of Small Child Found In Richardson; Police Say ‘Most Likely’ Missing 3-Year-Old

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have found the body of a small child in Richardson. Police have not confirmed the identity of the child, however, they believe it most likely belongs to missing three-year-old Sherin Mathews.
In a press conference, Richardson police say the body was found during search efforts for the missing girl.
The body was found near Spring Valley Road and Bowser Road in Richardson at around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
Sherin has been missing since October 7.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.