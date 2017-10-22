Community Reacts To Discovery Of Body Near Missing 3-Year-Old’s Home

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – A large group of community members gathered outside the Mathews home in Richardson where a growing memorial underneath a tree served as the site of a vigil Sunday night.

Richardson police said the body they found in a culvert less then a mile away from the spot of the vigil on Sunday is that of a young child.

Authorities said at the time of the discovery they could not positively identify the body as that of 3-year old Sherin Mathews but they did say it is “most likely” her.

At the vigil, members of the community gathered to pray, sing and remember the three year old.

They all shared heavy hearts and spoke about how tragic the turn of events had become.

Priya Mathews, a neighbor who isn’t related to the missing girl’s family said, “like everybody else I’m heartbroken too because this is not the end that we wanted to have or hear.”

Tippo Hussain, another neighbor who volunteered to search for Sherin earlier said they had looked in the same area where the body was found today.

Hussain added, “Might have been covered by the dirt and then the storm cleared out and the body revealed. It’s the will of God. That’s what we’re thinking.”

Sherin Mathew was adopted and brought to live in Richardson from India.

Daisy Thomas, a neighbor said “It’s really hurting to see that a child who was already abandoned by their own parents came all the way here to be abandoned again.”