Justin Timberlake To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

SANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Justin Timberlake speaks on stage during XQ Super School Live, presented by EIF, at Barker Hangar on September 8, 2017 in Santa California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for EIF)

(CBSDFW.COM) – Singer Justin Timberlake announced on Twitter on Sunday that he will be headlining the Super Bowl LII halftime show.

The NFL also tweeted the announcement of his performance on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis during the big game.

This will be the third time Timberlake has sang at a Super Bowl. He performed as a member of NSYNC in Super Bowl XXXV.

The 10-time Grammy winner also performed with Janet Jackson during Super Bowl XXXVIII, in which many remember as the infamous “wardrobe malfunction.”

