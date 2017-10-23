Dallas Officer Receives Life Saving Award For Actions At State Fair

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Police officer is being recognized for saving an infant’s life at the State Fair of Texas.

Police said on October 08, around 6:15 p.m., a fairgoer flagged down Officer Ilse Casas, regarding a medical emergency.

Officer Casas found a frantic mother with an unresponsive infant in her arms.

Police said Officer Casas took immediate action and after realizing the infant wasn’t breathing, he placed the baby on the ground in a grassy area and immediately performed CPR until a medical unit could arrive.

Paramedics then determined the child was faintly breathing, and had regained a pulse.

The infant was rushed to Children’s Hospital and was released shortly thereafter in good condition.

The paramedics that responded to the incident said had it not been for the quick thinking and heroic actions taken by Officer Casas, the outcome could have been tragic.

Officer Casas was recognized and presented with a Life Saving Award in a ceremony at Fair Park.