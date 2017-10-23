CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

Dallas Officer Receives Life Saving Award For Actions At State Fair

Filed Under: cpr, dallas police, infant, life saving award, Officer Ilse Casas, State Fair Of Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Police officer is being recognized for saving an infant’s life at the State Fair of Texas.

Police said on October 08, around 6:15 p.m., a fairgoer flagged down Officer Ilse Casas, regarding a medical emergency.

award Dallas Officer Receives Life Saving Award For Actions At State Fair

Officer Ilse Casas receives life saving award (Dallas Police)

Officer Casas found a frantic mother with an unresponsive infant in her arms.

Police said Officer Casas took immediate action and after realizing the infant wasn’t breathing, he placed the baby on the ground in a grassy area and immediately performed CPR until a medical unit could arrive.

Paramedics then determined the child was faintly breathing, and had regained a pulse.

The infant was rushed to Children’s Hospital and was released shortly thereafter in good condition.

The paramedics that responded to the incident said had it not been for the quick thinking and heroic actions taken by Officer Casas, the outcome could have been tragic.

Officer Casas was recognized and presented with a Life Saving Award in a ceremony at Fair Park.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch