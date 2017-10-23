Dallas Police Officers Injured In Crash With Suspected Drunk Driver

DALLAS (CBSDFW) – A suspected drunk driver was arrested following a crash with a Dallas Police car early Monday morning.
According to Dallas Police, a suspected drunk driver was crossing the Commerce Street bridge near downtown around 2:00am Monday when he rear-ended a Dallas police car injuring the two officers inside.
The two officers were transported to a local hospital for evaluation of their injuries.
Police say the driver was questioned at the scene, given field sobriety tests and eventually taken to jail.