CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]

VIDEO: Deaf Baby Emotional Hearing Mom’s Voice For First Time

Filed Under: Chris Melore, deaf baby, Facebook video, Hearing Loss, talkers

CBS Local — A baby born without the ability to hear finally heard her mother’s voice for the first time. The emotional moment between mother and child was shared on social media and has quickly captured the hearts of millions of people around the world.

2-month-old Charly Keane was reportedly born with congenital hearing loss and her parents did not know if she would ever hear in her life. “The reason we found out is because Virginia has a great early screening program where, at 24 hours of life, they do a hearing screen on the babies and, she failed,” her mother Christy Keane said, via WNCN.com.

After a pair of hearing aids were donated to the Virginia Beach family, Charly was able to hear her mother’s voice for the first time since she was born in August.

“I know she was feeling what I was feeling in my heart at the same time,” Keane said of her daughter’s emotional reaction to hearing her first sounds.

The family shared the moment on Facebook on October 12 and it has already been shared over 290,000 times and has more than 17 million views. Charly’s family is now exploring the possibility of her using cochlear implants, which are surgically inserted into the ear and carry signals straight to the brain. Charly would reportedly be eligible for the procedure when she turns one.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch