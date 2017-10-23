Garland PD Arrest Teen In Murder Of 15-Year-Old

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police say they have made an arrest in the murder of a 15-year-old on Friday.

Authorities say 17-year-old Scott Lynn Litton voluntarily turned himself in and was arrested for the murder of Miguel Esquivel after speaking with detectives.

Through the investigation, detectives determined that Esquivel, Litton and others were at Embree Park in the 1500 block of Dairy Road at 5 p.m. Friday evening. Police believe there was a disturbance between some people at the park. Litton then allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting into the crowd and Esquivel was hit.

The boy was transported to Baylor hospital in Garland by witnesses after being shot in the head. He was then transported via CareFlite to Children’s hospital where he died.

Litton is charged with murder and is currently held in the Garland Detention Center. His bond is set at $500,000

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking that anyone with any information regarding the incident contact detectives at 972-205-1667.