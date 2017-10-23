Judge Rejects NFL Attempt To Speed Up Zeke Case, Hearing To Happen Oct 30

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – A judge has rejected the National Football League’s attempt to speed up the hearing process in the suspension fight against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.
Reports say that the hearing to address the preliminary injunction in the case has been set for October 30th. This assures that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be able to play on October 29th against the Washington Redskins.
