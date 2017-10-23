Mathews Arrest Reaction: ‘He Should Have Come Clean A Long Time Ago’

RICHARDSON (CBS11) – News of Wesley Mathews’ arrest in connection to the disappearance of his adopted daughter, 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, spread quickly Monday night throughout the community that continued to hold vigil for her.

Richardson Police charged Wesley Mathews with injury to a child after he and his lawyer met with their detectives and told them a different story from what was originally said to them about the 3-year-old’s disappearance.

Shannon Bryant, a community member who joined the dozens in searching for Sherin and praying for her safe return was back at a tree side memorial for Sherin Monday night.

“It’s been over two weeks now,” said Bryant. “He should have come clean a long time ago and stop putting this entire community and all these people who have been out here. He should have ended our turmoil a long time ago.”

Many community members say this case has forever changed them all and they remain heartbroken over the details.

Maha Dass added, “She wanted a loving family, and she couldn’t get that neither in India or here and it breaks my heart that she wanted people to love her and she couldn’t get that.”

Investigators said it could take another day or so before the medical examiner can make a positive ID on the small child’s body recovered from a culvert on Sunday less than a mile from where Sherin Mathews lived.