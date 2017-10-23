Mom Of Missing Girl In Court, As Officials Work To ID Body Found

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) – The mother of a missing Richardson toddler is expected to be in court this morning — less than 24 hours after the body of a small child was discovered not far from the family home.

Sini Mathews and her husband, Wesley, are the adoptive parents of Sherin Mathews, the toddler who has been missing for more than two weeks. Sini Mathews will meet with officials from Texas Child Protective Services (CPS) today to try and regain custody of the couple’s 4-year-old biological child. CPS removed the little girl from the home and placed her in foster care just days after Sherin disappeared.

Investigators with the Richardson Police Department have been conducting searches for the missing 3-year-old across North Texas, but it was Sunday when Sergeant Kevin Perlich announced, “During one of those search operations the body of a small child was discovered in the area of East Spring Valley Road and South Bowser Road.”

Police say they can only confirm that the body of an unknown child was located. “The indications are that it is most likely her, however we have not had a positive ID,” explained Perlich. “So until we have a positive identification we are not gonna say that it is Sherin.”

Police had brought in canines to search the area around a culvert, that runs for some 100 feet, when the body was discovered. Police say Sherin’s parents were notified that a body had been found.

Sherin Mathews went missing on the morning of October 7. Wesley Mathews told police that he had sent his daughter outside to stand by a tree at 3 a.m. as punishment for not drinking her milk. Mathews said he went to check on Sherin about 15 minutes later and saw that she was gone. It would be some five hours before he called police to report her missing.

Both Richardson police and the FBI have served search warrants at the Mathew’s home, in the 900 block of Sunningdale, and have collected clothing, electronics and differed DNA swabs from the house and family vehicles.

Wesley Mathews was arrested and charged with child endangerment, but is free on bond. The 37-year-old was ordered to turn over his passport, is required to wear an ankle monitor and cannot have contact with any minor child..

Since the discovery of the body on Sunday no charges have been filed against anyone and no arrests have been made.