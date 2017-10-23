NORTH TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF VETERAN AFFAIRS NAMES NEW DIRECTOR

The Department of Veterans Affairs is appointing an Air Force veteran with Texas ties as the new Medical Center Director in North Texas.

Dr. Stephen Holt will take over at the nation’s second-largest VA system. He is coming from North Chicago, where he’s been the director of the Lovell Federal Health Care Center for the last three years. He also spent five years of his career in Dallas, as the deputy chief of staff.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to return to the Dallas VA Medical Center, which is where my VA career started, and where my wife, family and I still call home. Through many years of experience in the Dallas and the northern Texas region, I have built a strong affinity with the Veterans community there, and I’m looking forward to again serving it as the director of the Dallas VAMC. I will greatly miss the professional family and friends that I have made over the past four years as the director of the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center, and I’m proud of all that’s been accomplished here as the facility defines the future of federal health care.” says Holt.

Dr. Holt replaces Jeff Milligan who is now the director for the regional VA network that covers most of the state.

He is expected to start in Dallas before the end of the year.

