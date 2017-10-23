Pair Arrested In Murder Of Mesquite Teen

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested two men in the shooting death on Saturday, October 14 of Isaiah Deanthony Jones, 17.
Police said suspect Kenvione Rayshun Overton, 17 was arrested on October 18 in Jefferson County, Texas.
A warrant for murder had been issued for him, in connection with the death of Isaiah Jones. He is being extradited back to Dallas County.
A second suspect, Ja’tyrone Travell Hollis, 17, of Mesquite, was arrested on October 20, in connection with the same murder.
Hollis and Overton are both charged with murder and each charge carries a $250,000 bond.